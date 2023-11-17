Coming off a win last time out, the Toronto Maple Leafs will visit the Detroit Red Wings (who lost their most recent game) on Friday at 2:00 PM ET.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Avicii Arena in ,

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 54 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 24th in the league.

The Red Wings are third in the NHL in scoring (59 goals, 3.7 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Red Wings are 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 29 goals over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 16 5 12 17 8 10 51.8% Alex DeBrincat 16 11 5 16 10 10 20% J.T. Compher 16 3 10 13 8 3 47.4% Shayne Gostisbehere 15 4 8 12 8 2 - Lucas Raymond 16 6 6 12 7 6 0%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 53 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL play.

The Maple Leafs score the 10th-most goals in the league (53 total, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players