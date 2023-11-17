Friday's NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-2) and the Detroit Red Wings (8-5-2) at Avicii Arena sees the Maple Leafs favored on the road (-165 moneyline odds to win) against the Red Wings (+135). The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Detroit has played 11 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs have gone 7-6 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Red Wings have been listed as the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent six times.

Toronto is 3-3 (winning 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Detroit has four games this season playing as an underdog by +135 or longer, and is 2-2 in those contests.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-6 5-5-0 6.5 3.50 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.50 3.30 8 27.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 3-7 6-4-0 6.4 2.90 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.90 3.60 5 11.6% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

