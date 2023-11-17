Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-2) host the Detroit Red Wings (8-5-3) at Avicii Arena on Friday, November 17 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET. The Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators.
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Avicii Arena in ,
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-160)
|Red Wings (+135)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Red Wings Betting Insights
- This season the Red Wings have been an underdog 12 times, and won six, or 50.0%, of those games.
- Detroit is 2-2 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Red Wings have a 42.6% chance to win.
- Detroit has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|53 (10th)
|Goals
|59 (3rd)
|53 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|54 (24th)
|13 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (7th)
|14 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (19th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Detroit owns a 3-7-0 line against the spread while going 3-4-3 overall in its past 10 games.
- In its past 10 games, Detroit has hit the over six times.
- The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.
- Over their last 10 games, Red Wings' game goal totals average 9.6 goals, 1.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Red Wings' 59 total goals (3.7 per game) are the third-most in the league.
- The Red Wings' 54 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 24th in the league.
- They have a +5 goal differential, which ranks 11th in the league.
