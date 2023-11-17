The Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-2) host the Detroit Red Wings (8-5-3) at Avicii Arena on Friday, November 17 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET. The Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Avicii Arena in ,

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-160) Red Wings (+135) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Betting Insights

This season the Red Wings have been an underdog 12 times, and won six, or 50.0%, of those games.

Detroit is 2-2 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Red Wings have a 42.6% chance to win.

Detroit has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 53 (10th) Goals 59 (3rd) 53 (22nd) Goals Allowed 54 (24th) 13 (11th) Power Play Goals 14 (7th) 14 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (19th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit owns a 3-7-0 line against the spread while going 3-4-3 overall in its past 10 games.

In its past 10 games, Detroit has hit the over six times.

The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

Over their last 10 games, Red Wings' game goal totals average 9.6 goals, 1.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Red Wings' 59 total goals (3.7 per game) are the third-most in the league.

The Red Wings' 54 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 24th in the league.

They have a +5 goal differential, which ranks 11th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.