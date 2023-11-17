Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs on November 17, 2023
The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at Avicii Arena on Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for William Nylander, Dylan Larkin and others in this matchup.
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Where: Avicii Arena in ,
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
Larkin's five goals and 12 assists in 16 games for Detroit add up to 17 total points on the season.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Rangers
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|6
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Alex DeBrincat has scored 16 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and five assists.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Rangers
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|5
J.T. Compher Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
J.T. Compher has netted three goals on the season, adding 10 assists.
Compher Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Nov. 16
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Rangers
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 4
|0
|2
|2
|0
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Nylander is one of Toronto's leading contributors (22 total points), having amassed 10 goals and 12 assists.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 10
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Senators
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|5
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Auston Matthews is another of Toronto's most productive contributors through 15 games, with 13 goals and six assists.
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Senators
|Nov. 8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 4
|3
|0
|3
|6
