When the Detroit Red Wings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, will Robby Fabbri score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

Fabbri has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Fabbri's shooting percentage is 28.6%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 53 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

