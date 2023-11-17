When the Detroit Red Wings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, will Robby Fabbri score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

  • Fabbri has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Fabbri's shooting percentage is 28.6%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 53 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

