Shayne Gostisbehere and the Detroit Red Wings will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. Does a wager on Gostisbehere interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Gostisbehere has averaged 18:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Gostisbehere has a goal in four of 15 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gostisbehere has a point in seven games this season (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

Gostisbehere has an assist in six of 15 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Gostisbehere goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gostisbehere going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 53 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 15 Games 4 12 Points 4 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.