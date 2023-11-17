The Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-1) battle the Youngstown State Penguins (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Beeghly Center. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Youngstown State Stats Insights

Last season, the Penguins had a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Trailblazers' opponents made.

Youngstown State had an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.1% from the field.

The Penguins were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Trailblazers finished 183rd.

Last year, the 81.9 points per game the Penguins scored were 8.6 more points than the Trailblazers gave up (73.3).

When Youngstown State put up more than 73.3 points last season, it went 21-4.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Youngstown State posted 3.9 more points per game (84.6) than it did in road games (80.7).

The Penguins allowed 69.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, Youngstown State fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 9.2 treys per game with a 37.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in away games.

