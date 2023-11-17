The Youngstown State Penguins (1-2) hit the court against the Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech matchup.

Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Youngstown State Moneyline Utah Tech Moneyline BetMGM Youngstown State (-3.5) 151.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Youngstown State (-3.5) 151.5 -172 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

Youngstown State put together a 17-12-0 ATS record last year.

The Penguins and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.

Utah Tech put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread last year.

In Trailblazers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

