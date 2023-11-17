Friday's game features the Youngstown State Penguins (1-2) and the Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-1) facing off at Beeghly Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-69 victory for heavily favored Youngstown State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 17.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Beeghly Center

Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 80, Utah Tech 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Youngstown State (-11.1)

Youngstown State (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 148.5

Youngstown State Performance Insights

On offense, Youngstown State was the fifth-best squad in the nation (81.9 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 251st (72.5 points allowed per game).

The Penguins were 147th in the country in rebounds per game (32.2) and 90th in rebounds allowed (29.8) last year.

Last season Youngstown State was ranked 35th in the nation in assists with 15.3 per game.

Last year, the Penguins were 104th in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.0 per game) and 56th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).

Last season, Youngstown State was 156th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.0 per game) and 205th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.1%).

The Penguins took 64.4% of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.6% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 73.4% of the Penguins' buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.6% were 3-pointers.

