The Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) will meet the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Youngstown State Top Players (2022-23)

Dwayne Cohill: 18.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Youngstown State Rank Youngstown State AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank 5th 81.9 Points Scored 75.6 82nd 251st 72.5 Points Allowed 73.3 273rd 147th 32.2 Rebounds 31.7 183rd 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 104th 8.0 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 35th 15.3 Assists 13.2 163rd 61st 10.7 Turnovers 14.7 347th

