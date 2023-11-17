Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Youngstown State Penguins (1-2) host the Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-1) at Beeghly Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Youngstown, Ohio
- Venue: Beeghly Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Youngstown State Betting Records & Stats
- Youngstown State put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- Youngstown State covered the spread more often than Utah Tech last season, putting up an ATS record of 17-12-0, as opposed to the 10-10-0 record of the Trailblazers.
Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Youngstown State
|81.9
|157.5
|72.5
|145.8
|147.9
|Utah Tech
|75.6
|157.5
|73.3
|145.8
|147.4
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Youngstown State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Penguins averaged 81.9 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 73.3 the Trailblazers allowed.
- Youngstown State had a 15-6 record against the spread and a 21-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 73.3 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Youngstown State
|17-12-0
|19-10-0
|Utah Tech
|10-10-0
|10-10-0
Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Youngstown State
|Utah Tech
|14-3
|Home Record
|9-5
|9-6
|Away Record
|3-13
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|8-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|84.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.9
|80.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.3
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|13-1-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.