Adam Fantilli will be among those in action Saturday when his Columbus Blue Jackets face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Considering a bet on Fantilli in the Blue Jackets-Capitals game? Use our stats and information below.

Adam Fantilli vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Fantilli has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 15:40 on the ice per game.

In four of 17 games this season, Fantilli has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Fantilli has a point in eight of 17 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Fantilli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 17 games played.

Fantilli's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Fantilli has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 17 Games 1 9 Points 0 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

