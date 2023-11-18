Looking at the schools in the Big Ten, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 12 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Big Ten Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Michigan

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

10-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win Big Ten: -125

-125 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 65th

65th Last Game: W 24-15 vs Penn State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Maryland

@ Maryland Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

2. Ohio State

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 10-1

10-0 | 10-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: +165

+165 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: W 38-3 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Minnesota

Minnesota Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

3. Penn State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +750

+750 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 24th

24th Last Game: L 24-15 vs Michigan

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Rutgers

Rutgers Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

4. Iowa

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 10-2

8-2 | 10-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th

60th Last Game: W 22-0 vs Rutgers

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Illinois

Illinois Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

5. Rutgers

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th

36th Last Game: L 22-0 vs Iowa

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Penn State

@ Penn State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

6. Maryland

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th

56th Last Game: W 13-10 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Michigan

Michigan Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

7. Wisconsin

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 7-5

5-5 | 7-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th

59th Last Game: L 24-10 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Nebraska

Nebraska Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

8. Northwestern

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th

34th Last Game: W 24-10 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Purdue

Purdue Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

9. Nebraska

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-7

5-5 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 74th

74th Last Game: L 13-10 vs Maryland

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Wisconsin

@ Wisconsin Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

10. Minnesota

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-7

5-5 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th

67th Last Game: L 49-30 vs Purdue

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Ohio State

@ Ohio State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

11. Purdue

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-8

3-7 | 4-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th

18th Last Game: W 49-30 vs Minnesota

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Northwestern

@ Northwestern Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

12. Illinois

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-6

5-5 | 6-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: W 48-45 vs Indiana

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Iowa

@ Iowa Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

13. Indiana

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-7 | 3-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 48-45 vs Illinois

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Michigan State

Michigan State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

14. Michigan State

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-7 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 4th

4th Last Game: L 38-3 vs Ohio State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Indiana

@ Indiana Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

