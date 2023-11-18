The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4), losers of six straight road games, visit the Washington Capitals (8-4-2) at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-165) Blue Jackets (+140) 6 Capitals (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog 15 times, and won four, or 26.7%, of those games.

This season Columbus has won two of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 41.7% chance to win.

Columbus and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 11 of 16 games this season.

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 33 (31st) Goals 46 (22nd) 37 (3rd) Goals Allowed 60 (28th) 3 (31st) Power Play Goals 6 (27th) 7 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (3rd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Columbus possesses a 6-4-0 line versus the spread while going 1-7-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Columbus has hit the over in six of its last 10 outings.

The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 greater than this game's total of 6.

During their past 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 7.5 goals, 0.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blue Jackets have the NHL's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (46 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Blue Jackets have conceded 60 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 28th.

Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -14.

