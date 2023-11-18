Should you wager on Boone Jenner to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Jenner stats and insights

  • Jenner has scored in five of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Jenner has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Jenner's shooting percentage is 13%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Jenner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:48 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:45 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:27 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:55 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:08 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 18:19 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:10 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:25 Home L 2-0

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

