The Columbus Blue Jackets, Boone Jenner among them, meet the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Thinking about a bet on Jenner in the Blue Jackets-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Boone Jenner vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Jenner Season Stats Insights

Jenner's plus-minus this season, in 19:53 per game on the ice, is -6.

Jenner has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

In six of 17 games this year, Jenner has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Jenner has had an assist twice this season in 17 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Jenner has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Jenner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Jenner Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 17 Games 3 9 Points 1 7 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

