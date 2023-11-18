Saturday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (1-1) and Xavier Musketeers (0-3) squaring off at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 71-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Falcons enter this game following a 74-48 loss to Texas State on Saturday.

Bowling Green vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Bowling Green vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 71, Xavier 58

Bowling Green Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Falcons outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game last season (scoring 76.9 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball while giving up 63.8 per contest to rank 166th in college basketball) and had a +498 scoring differential overall.

In MAC action, Bowling Green averaged 1.6 fewer points (75.3) than overall (76.9) in 2022-23.

At home, the Falcons scored 80.5 points per game last season, six more than they averaged away (74.5).

At home, Bowling Green gave up 65.5 points per game last season, 1.9 more than it allowed away (63.6).

