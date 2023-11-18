The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-4) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes.

West Virginia is totaling 410.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 48th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Mountaineers rank 89th, giving up 394.5 yards per contest. In terms of points scored Cincinnati ranks 81st in the FBS (25.2 points per game), and it is 74th defensively (26.9 points allowed per game).

We have more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

Cincinnati West Virginia 443.9 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.5 (51st) 363.7 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.5 (82nd) 223.3 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.8 (7th) 220.6 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.7 (100th) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,949 yards (194.9 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 62% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 455 yards (45.5 ypg) on 132 carries with three touchdowns.

Corey Kiner is his team's leading rusher with 161 carries for 885 yards, or 88.5 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Xzavier Henderson leads his team with 648 receiving yards on 48 catches with three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has 38 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 538 yards (53.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Chamon Metayer's 20 catches (on 28 targets) have netted him 221 yards (22.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has compiled 1,699 yards (169.9 ypg) on 107-of-210 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 451 rushing yards (45.1 ypg) on 86 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

CJ Donaldson has racked up 755 yards on 161 carries while finding paydirt 10 times.

This season, Jahiem White has carried the ball 59 times for 455 yards (45.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Devin Carter's leads his squad with 481 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 receptions (out of 50 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Hudson Clement has caught 13 passes while averaging 31.1 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has a total of 308 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 26 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed West Virginia or Cincinnati gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.