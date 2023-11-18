The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-4), who have college football's seventh-ranked running game, play the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-7) and their fifth-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Mountaineers are 6.5-point favorites. The contest has a 54.5-point over/under.

West Virginia is totaling 30.3 points per game offensively this year (46th in the FBS), and is giving up 27.8 points per game (83rd) on defense. With 25.2 points per game on offense, Cincinnati ranks 81st in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 74th, giving up 26.9 points per game.

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

West Virginia vs Cincinnati Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline West Virginia -6.5 -115 -105 54.5 -110 -110 -275 +220

Cincinnati Recent Performance

Offensively, the Bearcats are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 441.7 yards per game (-14-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 411.7 (103rd-ranked).

The Bearcats are scoring 21 points per game in their past three games (-51-worst in college football), and allowing 29 per game (-25-worst).

In its past three games, Cincinnati has thrown for 198.7 yards per game (-18-worst in the country), and conceded 184.3 through the air (80th).

The Bearcats are gaining 243 rushing yards per game in their past three games (23rd-best in college football), and allowing 227.3 per game (-112-worst).

The Bearcats have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their last three games.

In Cincinnati's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Cincinnati has hit the over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

Cincinnati has won one of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

Cincinnati has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +220 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has been a dual threat for Cincinnati this season. He has 1,949 passing yards (194.9 per game) while completing 62% of his passes. He's thrown 15 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 455 yards (45.5 ypg) on 132 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has run for 885 yards on 161 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Xzavier Henderson has registered 48 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 648 (64.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 76 times and has three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has put up a 538-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 58 targets.

Chamon Metayer has racked up 221 reciving yards (22.1 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Daniel Grzesiak has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 31 tackles.

Cincinnati's leading tackler, Deshawn Pace, has 54 tackles, eight TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Bryon Threats leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 32 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

