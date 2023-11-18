Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Clark County, Ohio? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Clark County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenon at National Trail High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: New Paris, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
