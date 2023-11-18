Saturday's game that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) versus the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) at Wolstein Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-53 in favor of Cleveland State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Vikings enter this contest on the heels of a 74-66 victory over Loyola Chicago on Sunday.

Cleveland State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland State vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 90, Central Michigan 53

Other Horizon Predictions

Cleveland State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vikings outscored opponents by 16.1 points per game last season, with a +563 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.1 points per game (38th in college basketball) and allowed 58 per contest (36th in college basketball).

Cleveland State scored 76.4 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 2.3 more points per game than its season average (74.1).

When playing at home, the Vikings averaged 2.1 fewer points per game (73.3) than in away games last season (75.4).

Defensively Cleveland State played better in home games last year, allowing 51.6 points per game, compared to 65.5 away from home.

