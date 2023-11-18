The Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Vikings had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was three% lower than the 48.4% of shots the Eagles' opponents knocked down.
  • Cleveland State went 10-1 when it shot higher than 48.4% from the field.
  • The Vikings were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 349th.
  • Last year, the Vikings scored 71.8 points per game, nine fewer points than the 80.8 the Eagles gave up.
  • When Cleveland State totaled more than 80.8 points last season, it went 6-1.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Cleveland State performed better in home games last year, putting up 74.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game in road games.
  • The Vikings allowed 67.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.6 on the road.
  • At home, Cleveland State sunk 1.1 more treys per game (5.6) than in road games (4.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (29.1%).

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Defiance W 102-41 Wolstein Center
11/11/2023 Ohio W 82-78 Wolstein Center
11/15/2023 Canisius W 71-61 Wolstein Center
11/18/2023 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/22/2023 East Tennessee State - Wolstein Center
11/25/2023 Alabama A&M - Wolstein Center

