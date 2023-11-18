The Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

Last season, the Vikings had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was three% lower than the 48.4% of shots the Eagles' opponents knocked down.

Cleveland State went 10-1 when it shot higher than 48.4% from the field.

The Vikings were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 349th.

Last year, the Vikings scored 71.8 points per game, nine fewer points than the 80.8 the Eagles gave up.

When Cleveland State totaled more than 80.8 points last season, it went 6-1.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Cleveland State performed better in home games last year, putting up 74.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game in road games.

The Vikings allowed 67.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.6 on the road.

At home, Cleveland State sunk 1.1 more treys per game (5.6) than in road games (4.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (29.1%).

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule