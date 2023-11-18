How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Vikings had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was three% lower than the 48.4% of shots the Eagles' opponents knocked down.
- Cleveland State went 10-1 when it shot higher than 48.4% from the field.
- The Vikings were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 349th.
- Last year, the Vikings scored 71.8 points per game, nine fewer points than the 80.8 the Eagles gave up.
- When Cleveland State totaled more than 80.8 points last season, it went 6-1.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Cleveland State performed better in home games last year, putting up 74.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game in road games.
- The Vikings allowed 67.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.6 on the road.
- At home, Cleveland State sunk 1.1 more treys per game (5.6) than in road games (4.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (29.1%).
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Defiance
|W 102-41
|Wolstein Center
|11/11/2023
|Ohio
|W 82-78
|Wolstein Center
|11/15/2023
|Canisius
|W 71-61
|Wolstein Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/22/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/25/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Wolstein Center
