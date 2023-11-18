Saturday's contest between the Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) going head to head at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 82-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cleveland State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on November 18.

The game has no line set.

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 82, Eastern Michigan 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-15.8)

Cleveland State (-15.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland State Performance Insights

Last season Cleveland State put up 71.8 points per game (178th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 68.7 points per contest (137th-ranked).

The Vikings pulled down 32.5 boards per game (126th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 32.0 rebounds per contest (240th-ranked).

Cleveland State ranked 157th in the nation with 13.3 assists per game.

The Vikings committed 10.8 turnovers per game (72nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (82nd-ranked).

When it came to threes, the Vikings came up short, as they ranked 13th-worst in college basketball in three-pointers made (5.1 per game) and 18th-worst in three-point percentage (30.7%).

Cleveland State surrendered 7.0 three-pointers per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 31.9% three-point percentage (67th-ranked).

Cleveland State attempted 43.7 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 72.5% of the shots it attempted (and 81.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 16.6 threes per contest, which were 27.5% of its shots (and 18.6% of the team's buckets).

