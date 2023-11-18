Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) host the Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) at George Gervin GameAbove Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Vikings Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 18 of Cleveland State's games last season went over the point total.
- The Vikings' record against the spread last year was 16-15-0.
- Cleveland State (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 6.8% more often than Eastern Michigan (13-16-0) last year.
Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Eastern Michigan
|72.2
|144
|80.8
|149.5
|151.2
|Cleveland State
|71.8
|144
|68.7
|149.5
|136.2
Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends
- The Vikings put up an average of 71.8 points per game last year, 9.0 fewer points than the 80.8 the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- Cleveland State went 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scored more than 80.8 points last season.
Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Eastern Michigan
|13-16-0
|13-16-0
|Cleveland State
|16-15-0
|18-13-0
Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Eastern Michigan
|Cleveland State
|6-7
|Home Record
|13-3
|2-13
|Away Record
|7-9
|6-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|6-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-7-0
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.1
|74.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
