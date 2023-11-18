The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) host the Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) at George Gervin GameAbove Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings Betting Records & Stats

A total of 18 of Cleveland State's games last season went over the point total.

The Vikings' record against the spread last year was 16-15-0.

Cleveland State (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 6.8% more often than Eastern Michigan (13-16-0) last year.

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Michigan 72.2 144 80.8 149.5 151.2 Cleveland State 71.8 144 68.7 149.5 136.2

Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends

The Vikings put up an average of 71.8 points per game last year, 9.0 fewer points than the 80.8 the Eagles allowed to opponents.

Cleveland State went 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scored more than 80.8 points last season.

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Michigan 13-16-0 13-16-0 Cleveland State 16-15-0 18-13-0

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Michigan Cleveland State 6-7 Home Record 13-3 2-13 Away Record 7-9 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

