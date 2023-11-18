The Davidson Wildcats (7-3) and the Dayton Flyers (3-7) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Richardson Stadium in a clash of Pioneer League foes.

On offense, Davidson has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best in the FCS by putting up 42.6 points per game. The Wildcats rank 73rd on defense (27.5 points allowed per game). Dayton ranks 84th in the FCS with 332.4 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks fifth-best by surrendering just 267.6 total yards per game.

Dayton vs. Davidson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: Richardson Stadium

Dayton vs. Davidson Key Statistics

Dayton Davidson 332.4 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474.4 (3rd) 267.6 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.7 (28th) 166.7 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.2 (1st) 165.7 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.2 (107th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola has 775 passing yards, or 77.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.3% of his passes and has collected four touchdowns with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Michael Neel, has carried the ball 138 times for 613 yards (61.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Luke Hansen has run for 366 yards across 80 attempts, scoring six touchdowns.

Gavin Lochow has registered 31 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 343 (34.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has three touchdowns.

Jake Coleman has put together a 298-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 26 passes on 26 targets.

Derek Willits' 23 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 231 yards.

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has 1,336 passing yards for Davidson, completing 70.9% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 338 rushing yards (33.8 ypg) on 62 carries.

The team's top rusher, Mari Adams, has carried the ball 155 times for 939 yards (93.9 per game), scoring 15 times.

Mason Sheron has collected 844 yards on 127 carries, scoring 12 times.

Aaron Maione's leads his squad with 365 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 receptions (out of 32 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Brody Reina has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 329 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mark McCurdy has hauled in 26 grabs for 281 yards, an average of 28.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

