For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Erik Gudbranson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudbranson stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Gudbranson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Gudbranson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:15 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 26:09 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:24 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 19:51 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:16 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:49 Home L 2-0

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

