For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Erik Gudbranson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gudbranson stats and insights

  • In one of 17 games this season, Gudbranson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
  • Gudbranson has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:15 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 26:09 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:24 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 19:51 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:16 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:49 Home L 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.