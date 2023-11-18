A matchup of Big Ten teams features the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 30.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Illinois matchup.

Iowa vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Iowa vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Iowa has put together a 4-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season (2-3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Illinois has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Iowa & Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Iowa To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000 Illinois To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

