In the game between the Ball State Cardinals and Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM, our computer model expects the Cardinals to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Kent State vs. Ball State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ball State (-12.5) Over (41.5) Ball State 31, Kent State 15

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Golden Flashes.

The Golden Flashes have only covered the spread one time in nine opportunities this season.

Kent State has a 1-4 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season.

Six of the Golden Flashes' nine games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average over/under for Kent State games this year is 5.2 more points than the point total of 41.5 in this outing.

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have an 83.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cardinals are 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

There have been three Cardinals games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

The total for this game is 41.5, 6.3 points fewer than the average total in Ball State games thus far this season.

Golden Flashes vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ball State 17.0 27.3 19.5 19.3 15.3 32.7 Kent State 14.6 34.4 16.5 26.5 13.3 39.7

