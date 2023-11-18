The Ball State Cardinals (3-7) host a MAC showdown against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-9) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium.

Ball State ranks sixth-worst in total offense (294.4 yards per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 44th with 348.0 yards allowed per game. This season has been tough for Kent State on both offense and defense, as it is posting only 14.6 points per game (worst) and surrendering 34.4 points per game (13th-worst).

Kent State vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Kent State vs. Ball State Key Statistics

Kent State Ball State 278.3 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.4 (128th) 387.3 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.0 (41st) 113.0 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.3 (81st) 165.3 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.1 (127th) 10 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 8 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (119th)

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has compiled 932 yards (93.2 ypg) while completing 54.9% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Gavin Garcia is his team's leading rusher with 110 carries for 431 yards, or 43.1 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Jaylen Thomas has racked up 414 yards on 112 carries with two touchdowns.

Chrishon McCray has hauled in 610 receiving yards on 41 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Trell Harris has racked up 335 receiving yards (33.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 20 receptions.

Luke Floriea has racked up 284 reciving yards (28.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher has racked up 566 yards (56.6 ypg) on 62-of-95 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 171 times for 767 yards (76.7 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 17 passes for 151 yards.

Kiael Kelly has been handed the ball 98 times this year and racked up 499 yards (49.9 per game) with five touchdowns.

Qian Magwood's team-leading 335 yards as a receiver have come on 37 catches (out of 57 targets) with one touchdown.

Ahmad Edwards has put up a 282-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes on 37 targets.

Tanner Koziol's 32 catches have yielded 269 yards and three touchdowns.

