The Ball State Cardinals (3-7) will meet a fellow MAC opponent, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-9) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Golden Flashes are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Ball State vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kent State vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Kent State vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ball State Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM Ball State (-12.5) 41.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ball State (-12.5) 41.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Kent State vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Kent State has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this year (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Ball State has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.

Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

