Oddsmakers heavily favor the Ball State Cardinals (3-7) when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-9) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in a matchup between MAC foes at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State is favored by 12.5 points. The point total for the contest is set at 41.5.

Ball State ranks sixth-worst in total offense (294.4 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 44th with 348 yards allowed per game. Kent State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, compiling 278.3 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 79th with 387.3 total yards ceded per contest.

Kent State vs. Ball State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Ball State vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ball State -12.5 -115 -105 41.5 -115 -105 -500 +375

Kent State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Golden Flashes are gaining 289.3 yards per game (-95-worst in college football) and conceding 400 (90th), ranking them among the worst squads offensively.

The Golden Flashes are -82-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (17.3 per game) and -82-worst in points conceded (34.7).

In its past three games, Kent State has thrown for 197 yards per game (-19-worst in the country), and allowed 259.7 in the air (-76-worst).

In their past three games, the Golden Flashes have run for 92.3 yards per game (-95-worst in college football), and allowed 140.3 on the ground (16th-worst).

The Golden Flashes are winless against the spread and 2-1 overall in their past three contests.

In its past three games, Kent State has gone over the total twice.

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State has covered the spread only one time in nine opportunities this year.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in six of Kent State's nine games with a set total.

Kent State has been listed as the underdog nine times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Kent State has not won as an underdog of +375 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has recored 932 passing yards, or 93.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.9% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with four interceptions.

Gavin Garcia has carried the ball 110 times for 431 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Thomas has compiled 414 yards on 112 carries with two touchdowns.

Chrishon McCray has registered 41 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 610 (61 yards per game). He's been targeted 73 times and has four touchdowns.

Trell Harris has caught 20 passes and compiled 335 receiving yards (33.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Luke Floriea's 52 targets have resulted in 27 receptions for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

CJ Harris has two sacks to lead the team, and also has six TFL and 30 tackles.

Devin Nicholson, Kent State's tackle leader, has 53 tackles and four TFL this year.

Stephen Daley has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 34 tackles, three TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended to his name.

