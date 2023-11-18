Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
If you reside in Lake County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Lake County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Strongsville at Riverside High School - Painesville
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Painesville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mentor High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Mentor, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
