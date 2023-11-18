Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lorain County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Lorain County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lorain County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Padua Franciscan High School at Elyria High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 17
- Location: Elyria, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Elyria High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Elyria, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Open Door Christian Academy at Medina Christian Academy
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.