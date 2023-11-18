If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Mahoning County, Ohio, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Mahoning County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ursuline at Newton Falls High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 18

Newton Falls, OH

Newton Falls, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson-Milton at Conneaut High School