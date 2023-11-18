Will Mathieu Olivier Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 18?
On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Mathieu Olivier going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Olivier stats and insights
- Olivier is yet to score through eight games this season.
- In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Olivier has no points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Olivier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|12:00
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:10
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|6:39
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/21/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:14
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/14/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:27
|Home
|W 5-3
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
