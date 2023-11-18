The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Millett Hall. It begins at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Miami (OH) vs. Western Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hilltoppers put up an average of 70.1 points per game last year, just 4.2 fewer points than the 74.3 the RedHawks gave up to opponents.

When Western Kentucky allowed fewer than 70.5 points last season, it went 12-4.

Last year, the RedHawks averaged only 1.2 more points per game (70.5) than the Hilltoppers allowed (69.3).

Miami (OH) had a 12-6 record last season when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (OH) Schedule