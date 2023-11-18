How to Watch Ohio vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3) travel to face the Ohio Bobcats (1-1) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Ohio vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ohio Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bobcats had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Titans' opponents made.
- In games Ohio shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 12-1 overall.
- The Bobcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Titans finished 65th.
- Last year, the Bobcats scored 78.8 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 75.3 the Titans allowed.
- When Ohio totaled more than 75.3 points last season, it went 17-3.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison
- Ohio posted 83.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Bobcats gave up 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than on the road (79.6).
- In terms of three-pointers, Ohio fared better when playing at home last year, draining 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage in away games.
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Troy
|W 88-70
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/11/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 82-78
|Wolstein Center
|11/18/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/24/2023
|George Washington
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
