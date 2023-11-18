The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5) will face each other in a clash of Big Ten rivals at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Ohio State vs. Minnesota?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio State 39, Minnesota 7

Ohio State 39, Minnesota 7 Ohio State has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 8-0.

The Buckeyes have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -5000 or shorter.

Minnesota has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.

The Golden Gophers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1400.

The Buckeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ohio State (-27.5)



Ohio State (-27.5) Ohio State is 5-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 27.5 points or more (in four chances).

In Minnesota's 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51)



Under (51) Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in a game just twice this season.

There have been five Minnesota games that have finished with a combined score higher than 51 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 55.8 points per game, 4.8 points more than the over/under of 51 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Ohio State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 54.7 53.5 Implied Total AVG 38 40.4 35 ATS Record 5-3-1 4-1-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 1-8-0 1-4-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 4-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Minnesota

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 45.3 42.5 Implied Total AVG 26.6 28 24.5 ATS Record 3-7-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 4-1 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

