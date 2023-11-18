Big Ten opponents square off when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State is favored by 27.5 points. This game has an over/under of 49.5 points.

Ohio State sports the 36th-ranked offense this season (428.8 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 262.3 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Minnesota is posting 22.5 points per contest (102nd-ranked). It ranks 62nd in the FBS defensively (25.8 points allowed per game).

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Ohio State vs Minnesota Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio State -27.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -5000 +1400

Ohio State Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Buckeyes have been bottom-25 in total offense with 421.7 total yards per game (-25-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 267.3 total yards allowed per game (13th-best).

While the Buckeyes rank 68th in points per game over the last three games (32.3), they rank 11th-best on defense (9.7 points allowed per game) over that three-game stretch.

Ohio State ranks 66th in passing offense over the last three games (256.0 passing yards per game), but it ranks 13th-best in passing defense during that time frame (127.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

Over the Buckeyes' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 97th in rushing offense (165.7 rushing yards per game) and 19th-worst in rushing defense (140.0 rushing yards per game surrendered).

In their last three contests, the Buckeyes have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Ohio State has not hit the over.

Week 12 Big Ten Betting Trends

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State has a 5-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread twice when favored by 27.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Ohio State has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of nine games with a set total (11.1%).

Ohio State has won all eight of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Ohio State has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -5000 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The Buckeyes have a 98.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 2,687 yards (268.7 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 66.3% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has racked up 648 yards on 103 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner. He's also caught 14 passes for 184 yards (18.4 per game).

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 75 times for 311 yards (31.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s leads his squad with 1,063 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 59 receptions (out of 102 targets) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Cade Stover has reeled in 34 passes while averaging 50.8 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka has compiled 27 grabs for 344 yards, an average of 34.4 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

J.T. Tuimoloau has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 28 tackles.

Ohio State's leading tackler, Tommy Eichenberg, has 69 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Jermaine Mathews Jr. has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has nine tackles and two passes defended to his name.

