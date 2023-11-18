Should you wager on Patrik Laine to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals face off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Laine stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Laine has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Laine has zero points on the power play.

Laine's shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

