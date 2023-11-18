Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Shelby County, Ohio? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Shelby County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Twin Valley South High School at Lehman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Sidney, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
