Saturday's game between the Indiana State Sycamores (1-2) and Wright State Raiders (1-2) going head to head at Hulman Center has a projected final score of 77-76 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Raiders head into this contest on the heels of an 88-64 win over Mount Vernon Nazarene on Tuesday.

Wright State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Wright State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 77, Wright State 76

Other Horizon Predictions

Wright State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Raiders were outscored by 11.5 points per game last season (scoring 66.1 points per game to rank 152nd in college basketball while allowing 77.6 per contest to rank 356th in college basketball) and had a -368 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Wright State put up 67.5 points per game in Horizon action, and 66.1 overall.

The Raiders averaged 70.1 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 on the road.

Wright State conceded 74.0 points per game at home last season, and 80.5 away.

