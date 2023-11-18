The Indiana State Sycamores (1-2) square off against the Wright State Raiders (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Wright State vs. Indiana State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Raiders' 66.1 points per game last year were only 1.3 fewer points than the 67.4 the Sycamores gave up.

Wright State went 2-0 last season when allowing fewer than 64.5 points.

Last year, the Sycamores scored 64.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 77.6 the Raiders allowed.

Indiana State went 3-0 last season when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Wright State Schedule