How to Watch the Wright State vs. Indiana State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (1-2) square off against the Wright State Raiders (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wright State vs. Indiana State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders' 66.1 points per game last year were only 1.3 fewer points than the 67.4 the Sycamores gave up.
- Wright State went 2-0 last season when allowing fewer than 64.5 points.
- Last year, the Sycamores scored 64.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 77.6 the Raiders allowed.
- Indiana State went 3-0 last season when scoring more than 77.6 points.
Wright State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|L 67-63
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 99-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Mount Vernon Nazarene
|W 88-64
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
|11/20/2023
|Slippery Rock (PA)
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/27/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
