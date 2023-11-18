The Indiana State Sycamores (1-2) square off against the Wright State Raiders (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State vs. Indiana State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders' 66.1 points per game last year were only 1.3 fewer points than the 67.4 the Sycamores gave up.
  • Wright State went 2-0 last season when allowing fewer than 64.5 points.
  • Last year, the Sycamores scored 64.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 77.6 the Raiders allowed.
  • Indiana State went 3-0 last season when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Wright State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Southern Indiana L 67-63 Screaming Eagles Arena
11/12/2023 @ Michigan State L 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/14/2023 Mount Vernon Nazarene W 88-64 Wright State University Nutter Center
11/18/2023 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center
11/20/2023 Slippery Rock (PA) - Wright State University Nutter Center
11/27/2023 Marshall - Wright State University Nutter Center

