Saturday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (1-1) and Xavier Musketeers (0-3) going head to head at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 71-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Musketeers dropped their most recent game 55-43 against Old Dominion on Tuesday.

Xavier vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Xavier vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 71, Xavier 58

Other Big East Predictions

Xavier Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Musketeers were outscored by 10.7 points per game last season (posting 55.2 points per game, 339th in college basketball, while giving up 65.9 per contest, 222nd in college basketball) and had a -321 scoring differential.

Xavier tallied 49.3 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 5.9 fewer points per game than its season average (55.2).

The Musketeers averaged 56.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 53.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.3 points per contest.

Defensively Xavier played better in home games last season, allowing 62.0 points per game, compared to 70.0 on the road.

