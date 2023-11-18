Xavier vs. Washington November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (1-0) face the Washington Huskies (2-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The game will begin at TBA ET and be available via ESPN2.
Xavier vs. Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: TBA ET
- TV: ESPN2
Xavier Top Players (2022-23)
- Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Colby Jones: 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Washington Top Players (2022-23)
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Braxton Meah: 8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Keyon Menifield: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cole Bajema: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jamal Bey: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Xavier vs. Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Washington Rank
|Washington AVG
|Xavier AVG
|Xavier Rank
|241st
|69.2
|Points Scored
|80.9
|10th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|74.1
|292nd
|229th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|34.8
|35th
|266th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|304th
|11.5
|Assists
|19.1
|1st
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
