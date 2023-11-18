The Xavier Musketeers (1-0) face the Washington Huskies (2-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The game will begin at TBA ET and be available via ESPN2.

Xavier vs. Washington Game Information

Xavier Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Colby Jones: 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Washington Top Players (2022-23)

  • Keion Brooks Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Braxton Meah: 8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Keyon Menifield: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cole Bajema: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jamal Bey: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Xavier vs. Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington Rank Washington AVG Xavier AVG Xavier Rank
241st 69.2 Points Scored 80.9 10th
184th 70.3 Points Allowed 74.1 292nd
229th 31.1 Rebounds 34.8 35th
266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th
274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
304th 11.5 Assists 19.1 1st
316th 13.4 Turnovers 12.2 217th

