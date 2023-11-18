Xavier vs. Washington: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Washington Huskies (2-1) host the Xavier Musketeers (2-1) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at TBA ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Xavier vs. Washington Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: TBA ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Musketeers Betting Records & Stats
- Xavier and its opponent combined to go over the point total 21 out of 33 times last season.
- Against the spread, the Musketeers were 17-16-0 last year.
- Washington's .571 ATS win percentage (16-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Xavier's .515 mark (17-16-0 ATS Record).
Xavier vs. Washington Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Washington
|69.2
|150.1
|70.3
|144.4
|138.3
|Xavier
|80.9
|150.1
|74.1
|144.4
|151.9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Xavier Insights & Trends
- The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 10.6 more points than the 70.3 the Huskies allowed.
- Xavier put together a 14-8 ATS record and a 23-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.3 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Xavier vs. Washington Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Washington
|16-12-0
|16-12-0
|Xavier
|17-16-0
|21-12-0
Xavier vs. Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Washington
|Xavier
|12-6
|Home Record
|15-2
|2-9
|Away Record
|7-4
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-4-0
|72.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|64.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.5
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|12-3-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.