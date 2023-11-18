The Xavier Musketeers (2-1) face the Washington Huskies (2-1) at TBA ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Washington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at TBA ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers made 49.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Xavier had a 23-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies ranked 229th.
  • Last year, the Musketeers averaged 10.6 more points per game (80.9) than the Huskies gave up (70.3).
  • When Xavier put up more than 70.3 points last season, it went 23-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Xavier performed better at home last season, scoring 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game away from home.
  • The Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.1).
  • Xavier drained 7.2 treys per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Robert Morris W 77-63 Cintas Center
11/10/2023 Jacksonville W 79-56 Cintas Center
11/13/2023 @ Purdue L 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington - T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.