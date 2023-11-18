The Xavier Musketeers (2-1) face the Washington Huskies (2-1) at TBA ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN2.

Xavier vs. Washington Game Info

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers made 49.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Xavier had a 23-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies ranked 229th.

Last year, the Musketeers averaged 10.6 more points per game (80.9) than the Huskies gave up (70.3).

When Xavier put up more than 70.3 points last season, it went 23-3.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Xavier performed better at home last season, scoring 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game away from home.

The Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.1).

Xavier drained 7.2 treys per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule