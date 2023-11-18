How to Watch Xavier vs. Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (2-1) face the Washington Huskies (2-1) at TBA ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN2.
Xavier vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at TBA ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers made 49.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- Xavier had a 23-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies ranked 229th.
- Last year, the Musketeers averaged 10.6 more points per game (80.9) than the Huskies gave up (70.3).
- When Xavier put up more than 70.3 points last season, it went 23-3.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Xavier performed better at home last season, scoring 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game away from home.
- The Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.1).
- Xavier drained 7.2 treys per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 40.5%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 77-63
|Cintas Center
|11/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 79-56
|Cintas Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Cintas Center
