The Xavier Musketeers (2-1) play the Washington Huskies (2-1) at TBA ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN2.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Washington matchup.

Xavier vs. Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at TBA ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at TBA ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Washington Betting Trends (2022-23)

Xavier covered 17 times in 33 chances against the spread last season.

Musketeers games went over the point total 21 out of 33 times last season.

Washington put together a 16-12-0 record against the spread last year.

The Huskies and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 28 times last season.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Sportsbooks rate Xavier considerably lower (49th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (30th).

Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.