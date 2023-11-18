The Youngstown State Penguins are expected to win their matchup versus the Murray State Racers at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Youngstown State vs. Murray State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Youngstown State (-17.8) 55.2 Youngstown State 37, Murray State 19

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins have a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

In Penguins four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Murray State Betting Info (2023)

Against the spread, the Racers are 4-1-0 this season.

The Racers have yet to hit the over this year.

Penguins vs. Racers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Murray State 16.6 34.9 27 27.5 9.7 39.8 Youngstown State 31.4 26.1 36 23.5 24.5 30

