The Murray State Racers (2-8) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Youngstown State Penguins (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Roy Stewart Stadium in an MVFC showdown.

With 290.3 yards of total offense per game (19th-worst) and 435.1 yards allowed per game on defense (15th-worst), Murray State has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this season. From an offensive perspective, Youngstown State is compiling 407 total yards per contest (26th-ranked). It ranks 65th in the FCS defensively (353.6 total yards surrendered per game).

Youngstown State vs. Murray State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Murray, Kentucky Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Youngstown State vs. Murray State Key Statistics

Youngstown State Murray State 407 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.3 (107th) 353.6 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.1 (114th) 163.9 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.7 (88th) 243.1 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.6 (97th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has put up 2,329 passing yards, or 232.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69.4% of his passes and has collected 15 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Tyshon King has run the ball 137 times for 742 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Dra Rushton has piled up 485 yards (on 117 carries) with seven touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver has hauled in 685 receiving yards on 45 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Max Tomczak has 40 receptions (on 26 targets) for a total of 485 yards (48.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

C.J. Charleston has racked up 481 reciving yards (48.1 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has 1,523 yards passing for Murray State, completing 57.6% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 167 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 86 carries.

Jawaun Northington has 333 rushing yards on 76 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Cortezz Jones has carried the ball 71 times for 323 yards (32.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Cole Rusk's leads his squad with 413 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 35 catches (out of 31 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Michael Fox has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 317 yards so far this campaign.

Taylor Shields' 25 grabs have yielded 279 yards and five touchdowns.

